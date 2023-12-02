Will Alex Killorn Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 2?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alex Killorn a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Killorn stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Killorn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Killorn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:45
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|W 4-1
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
