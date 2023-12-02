Adam Henrique will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche face off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Fancy a bet on Henrique in the Ducks-Avalanche game? Use our stats and information below.

Adam Henrique vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Henrique has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 15:20 on the ice per game.

In three of 22 games this season, Henrique has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Henrique has a point in nine of 22 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Henrique has an assist in seven of 22 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Henrique goes over his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Henrique going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Henrique Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 22 Games 3 10 Points 3 3 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

