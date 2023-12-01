Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Maui County, Hawaii? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Maui High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on November 30
- Location: Kahului, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Seabury Hall High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM HT on December 1
- Location: Makawao, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.