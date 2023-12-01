The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena as big, 12.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -12.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs DePaul Betting Records & Stats

The Cyclones have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa State has played as a favorite of -800 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cyclones have a 88.9% chance to win.

DePaul is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Blue Demons this season with a +550 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that DePaul has a 15.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 3 42.9% 80.6 150.6 55.9 131.1 133.5 DePaul 3 60% 70 150.6 75.2 131.1 150.1

Additional Iowa State vs DePaul Insights & Trends

The 80.6 points per game the Cyclones average are 5.4 more points than the Blue Demons allow (75.2).

Iowa State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 75.2 points.

The Blue Demons' 70 points per game are 14.1 more points than the 55.9 the Cyclones allow.

DePaul is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when it scores more than 55.9 points.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 4-3-0 4-0 4-3-0 DePaul 1-4-0 0-0 2-3-0

Iowa State vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State DePaul 13-3 Home Record 7-8 3-8 Away Record 2-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.