Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:22 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are two games featuring a Big West team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the UC Davis Aggies versus the Washington State Cougars.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UC Riverside Highlanders at Merrimack Warriors
|11:00 AM ET, Friday, December 1
|NESN (Live stream on Fubo)
|UC Davis Aggies at Washington State Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|Pac-12 Network
