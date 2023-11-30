In the Week 13 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Will Dissly hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Dissly's stat line this season shows 10 catches for 108 yards. He puts up 13.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 13 times.

Dissly, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Will Dissly Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 2 2 22 0 Week 11 @Rams 3 1 9 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 21 0

