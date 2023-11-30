Will Dissly did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Seeking Dissly's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Dissly's season stats include 108 yards on 10 receptions (10.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 13 times.

Will Dissly Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Seahawks have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Dareke Young (DNP/abdomen): 0 Rec D'Wayne Eskridge (LP/ribs): 0 Rec



Seahawks vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dissly 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 10 108 83 0 10.8

Dissly Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 2 2 22 0 Week 11 @Rams 3 1 9 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 21 0

