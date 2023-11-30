Will Urho Vaakanainen Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 30?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Urho Vaakanainen a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Vaakanainen stats and insights
- Vaakanainen is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Vaakanainen has zero points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Vaakanainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|15:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|L 6-3
Ducks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
