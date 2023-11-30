Will Tyler Lockett hit paydirt when the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys play in Week 13 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lockett will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Lockett's stat line shows 54 receptions for 575 yards and four scores. He posts 52.3 yards per game, and has been targeted on 79 occasions.

Lockett has had a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Tyler Lockett Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1 Week 9 @Ravens 8 3 32 0 Week 10 Commanders 10 8 92 1 Week 11 @Rams 7 5 51 0 Week 12 49ers 5 3 30 0

Rep Tyler Lockett with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.