Troy Terry will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals play on Thursday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Terry's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Terry vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry's plus-minus this season, in 17:58 per game on the ice, is -8.

Terry has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 22 games this season, Terry has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Terry has an assist in eight of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Terry has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Terry going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Terry Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 51 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 22 Games 2 13 Points 2 5 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.