The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Troy Terry find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

In three of 22 games this season, Terry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Terry's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Terry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:41 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:06 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:04 Home L 6-3

Ducks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.