The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tristan Luneau light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tristan Luneau score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Luneau stats and insights

  • Luneau is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • Luneau has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Luneau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-1
11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:48 Home L 4-3
10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 2-1
10/19/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 3-2

Ducks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

