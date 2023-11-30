The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tristan Luneau light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tristan Luneau score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Luneau stats and insights

Luneau is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Luneau has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Luneau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:48 Home L 4-3 10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 2-1 10/19/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.