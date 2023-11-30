Will Tristan Luneau Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 30?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tristan Luneau light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Tristan Luneau score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Luneau stats and insights
- Luneau is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Luneau has zero points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Luneau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|17:48
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/19/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|L 3-2
Ducks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
