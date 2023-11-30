Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) are 6.5-point favorites against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 118 - Lakers 110

Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 6.5)

Thunder (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-8.3)

Thunder (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.5

The Thunder (13-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 76.5% of the time, 34.4% more often than the Lakers (8-11-0) this year.

Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the point total 52.9% of the time this season (nine out of 17). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (eight out of 19).

The Thunder have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-2) this season, better than the .286 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (2-5).

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers score 112.9 points per game and allow 113.3, ranking them 16th in the NBA offensively and 18th defensively.

Los Angeles grabs 44.1 rebounds per game and concede 44.4 boards, ranking 18th and 20th, respectively, in the NBA.

This season the Lakers are ranked 10th in the NBA in assists at 26.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Los Angeles is 24th in the league in committing them (14.7 per game). It is 21st in forcing them (13 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (9.9). And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.9%.

