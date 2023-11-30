Taurean Prince will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 133-107 win against the Pistons, Prince put up nine points.

Now let's dig into Prince's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.7 8.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.8 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA -- 12.5 12.9 PR -- 11 11.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Prince's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Prince has made 3.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.0% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.4 threes per game, or 13.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Prince's Lakers average 103 possessions per game, most among NBA teams, while the Thunder have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Thunder have allowed 110.9 points per contest, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 28th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 46.4 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.2 assists per game.

The Thunder give up 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 17th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Taurean Prince vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/23/2022 23 11 3 3 3 0 0 10/19/2022 12 11 3 1 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.