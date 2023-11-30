Seahawks vs. Cowboys Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) bring a three-game winning streak into a contest versus the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is favored by 7.5 points. For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.
The Cowboys' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Seahawks. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Seahawks as they prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys.
Seahawks vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Seattle Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-7.5)
|46.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-7.5)
|46
|-370
|+295
Seattle vs. Dallas Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Seahawks vs. Cowboys Betting Insights
- Seattle's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-6-0.
- Of 11 Seattle games so far this year, five have gone over the total.
- Dallas has gone 8-3-0 ATS this season.
- Against the spread as 7.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys are 4-1.
- Dallas has gone over in seven of its 11 games with a set total (63.6%).
