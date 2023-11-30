The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) host the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium and will look to continue a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Seahawks Insights

This year the Seahawks score 4.0 more points per game (20.8) than the Cowboys allow (16.8).

The Seahawks collect 41.3 more yards per game (317.6) than the Cowboys allow per outing (276.3).

This year Seattle rushes for 13.3 fewer yards per game (95.8) than Dallas allows (109.1).

This season the Seahawks have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (17).

Seahawks Away Performance

The Seahawks' average points scored (18.6) and conceded (21.0) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 20.8 and 22.6, respectively.

The Seahawks rack up 300.0 yards per game in away games (17.6 less than their overall average), and concede 332.4 on the road (16.1 less than overall).

In road games, Seattle accumulates 222.8 passing yards per game and concedes 204.4. That's more than it gains overall (221.8), and less than it allows (230.7).

The Seahawks' average yards rushing in away games (77.2) is lower than their overall average (95.8). But their average yards allowed away from home (128.0) is higher than overall (117.7).

The Seahawks convert 30.6% of third downs on the road (0.7% lower than their overall average), and give up 38.3% away from home (5.8% lower than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Washington W 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles L 17-16 CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco L 31-13 NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 12/17/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 12/24/2023 at Tennessee - CBS

