Will Sam Carrick Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 30?
In the upcoming matchup against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Sam Carrick to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrick stats and insights
- In three of 22 games this season, Carrick has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Carrick has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Carrick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 6-3
Ducks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
