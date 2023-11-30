The Anaheim Ducks, with Ryan Strome, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Looking to wager on Strome's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ryan Strome vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:06 per game on the ice, is 0.

In three of 21 games this year, Strome has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 21 games this year, Strome has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Strome has an assist in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Strome goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Strome having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 21 Games 2 16 Points 0 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

