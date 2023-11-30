The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Strome score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

  • In three of 21 games this season, Strome has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:02 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:35 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 15:49 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:09 Home L 6-3

Ducks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

