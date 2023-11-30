Can we expect Pavel Mintyukov scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Washington Capitals at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

  • Mintyukov has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • Mintyukov has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 2.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Mintyukov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:00 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:02 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:35 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:01 Home L 6-3

Ducks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

