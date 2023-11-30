Noah Fant has a tough matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Cowboys allow 167.2 passing yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

Fant's stat line this year shows 19 catches for 261 yards. He averages 26.1 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 24 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Fant and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Fant vs. the Cowboys

Fant vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Fant will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys give up 167.2 passing yards per contest.

The Cowboys' defense is 15th in the league by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (14 total passing TDs).

Watch Seahawks vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Fant with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Fant Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Fant has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (six of 10).

Fant has 6.4% of his team's target share (24 targets on 373 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 24 times this season, averaging 10.9 yards per target.

Fant, in 10 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.