Will Max Jones find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones has scored in two of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

Jones has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 13:03 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:10 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:35 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 6-3

Ducks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

