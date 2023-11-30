Will Max Jones Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 30?
Will Max Jones find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Max Jones score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones has scored in two of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
- Jones has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|2
|2
|0
|13:03
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:10
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|9:35
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Home
|L 6-3
Ducks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
