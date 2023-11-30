The Anaheim Ducks, including Mason McTavish, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Fancy a wager on McTavish? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mason McTavish vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

McTavish has averaged 17:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

In McTavish's 22 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

McTavish has a point in 15 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points four times.

McTavish has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 22 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that McTavish hits the over on his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of McTavish going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

McTavish Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 22 Games 2 21 Points 1 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

