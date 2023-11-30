Will Leo Carlsson score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

On the power play, Carlsson has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:02 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 8-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 3 3 0 20:44 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 4-3

Ducks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.