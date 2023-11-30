Will Leo Carlsson Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 30?
Will Leo Carlsson score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlsson stats and insights
- In four of 14 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
- On the power play, Carlsson has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Carlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:02
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|3
|3
|0
|20:44
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|16:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 4-3
Ducks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
