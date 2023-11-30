LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

James, in his last action, had 25 points and eight rebounds in a 133-107 win over the Pistons.

In this article we will look at James' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.1 25.6 Rebounds 8.5 7.6 7.1 Assists 6.5 6.3 7.1 PRA -- 39 39.8 PR -- 32.7 32.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.7



LeBron James Insights vs. the Thunder

James is responsible for taking 18.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.8 per game.

He's put up 5.7 threes per game, or 18.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

James' opponents, the Thunder, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.0 per game, most among NBA teams.

Conceding 110.9 points per contest, the Thunder are the ninth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Thunder have conceded 46.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 28th in the NBA.

The Thunder give up 26.2 assists per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have conceded 13.0 makes per contest, 17th in the league.

LeBron James vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 34 38 7 3 4 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.