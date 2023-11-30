Anthony Davis, Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Thunder - November 30
Chet Holmgren and Anthony Davis are two players to watch on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) at Paycom Center.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA
Lakers' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their last game, the Lakers defeated the Pistons 133-107. With 35 points, D'Angelo Russell was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|D'Angelo Russell
|35
|4
|9
|1
|2
|5
|Anthony Davis
|28
|16
|4
|1
|3
|0
|LeBron James
|25
|8
|3
|0
|0
|2
Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis' averages for the season are 22.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 54.9% of his shots from the field.
- LeBron James averages 25.1 points, 7.6 boards and 6.3 assists, making 55.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- The Lakers get 17.6 points, 3.5 boards and 6.4 assists per game from Russell.
- Austin Reaves provides the Lakers 13.5 points, 4.8 boards and 5 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.
- The Lakers receive 7.3 points per game from Christian Wood, plus 6.2 boards and 0.8 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|21.4
|12.6
|3.3
|1.2
|2.7
|0
|LeBron James
|22.4
|6
|6.5
|1.3
|0.4
|2.4
|D'Angelo Russell
|17.3
|3.8
|6.3
|0.7
|0.5
|2.8
|Austin Reaves
|13.6
|5.6
|5.6
|0.6
|0.1
|1.2
|Taurean Prince
|8.3
|2.8
|1.8
|0.7
|0.3
|1.3
