Chet Holmgren and Anthony Davis are two players to watch on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) at Paycom Center.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA

BSOK, SportsNet LA

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Lakers defeated the Pistons 133-107. With 35 points, D'Angelo Russell was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Angelo Russell 35 4 9 1 2 5 Anthony Davis 28 16 4 1 3 0 LeBron James 25 8 3 0 0 2

Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' averages for the season are 22.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 54.9% of his shots from the field.

LeBron James averages 25.1 points, 7.6 boards and 6.3 assists, making 55.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Lakers get 17.6 points, 3.5 boards and 6.4 assists per game from Russell.

Austin Reaves provides the Lakers 13.5 points, 4.8 boards and 5 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

The Lakers receive 7.3 points per game from Christian Wood, plus 6.2 boards and 0.8 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 21.4 12.6 3.3 1.2 2.7 0 LeBron James 22.4 6 6.5 1.3 0.4 2.4 D'Angelo Russell 17.3 3.8 6.3 0.7 0.5 2.8 Austin Reaves 13.6 5.6 5.6 0.6 0.1 1.2 Taurean Prince 8.3 2.8 1.8 0.7 0.3 1.3

