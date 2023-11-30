Player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are available when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Thursday's over/under for LeBron James is 24.5 points. That is 0.6 fewer than his season average of 25.1.

His per-game rebound average -- 7.6 -- is 0.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (8.5).

James has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

James has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +108) 6.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +152)

The 31.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Thursday is 1.0 more point than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Thursday's over/under for Chet Holmgren is 17.5. That is 0.4 less than his season average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 7.5.

Holmgren averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Thursday's prop bet (2.5).

He has knocked down 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (1.5).

