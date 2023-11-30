How to Watch the Lakers vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A pair of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.5 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) host LeBron James (15th, 25.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) on November 30, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info
|Thunder vs Lakers Injury Report
|Thunder vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Lakers Prediction
|Thunder vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Lakers Player Props
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers have shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 10-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.3% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.
- The Lakers score only two more points per game (112.9) than the Thunder allow their opponents to score (110.9).
- Los Angeles has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers score more points per game at home (114.8) than away (111.3), and also give up fewer points at home (108) than on the road (118.1).
- In 2023-24 Los Angeles is allowing 10.1 fewer points per game at home (108) than away (118.1).
- The Lakers average 2.3 more assists per game at home (27.7) than away (25.4).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor/Hip
|Max Christie
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jaxson Hayes
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Rui Hachimura
|Out
|Nose
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
