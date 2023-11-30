A pair of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.5 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) host LeBron James (15th, 25.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) on November 30, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Lakers

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

This season, Los Angeles has a 10-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.

The Lakers score only two more points per game (112.9) than the Thunder allow their opponents to score (110.9).

Los Angeles has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers score more points per game at home (114.8) than away (111.3), and also give up fewer points at home (108) than on the road (118.1).

In 2023-24 Los Angeles is allowing 10.1 fewer points per game at home (108) than away (118.1).

The Lakers average 2.3 more assists per game at home (27.7) than away (25.4).

