The Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) on Thursday, November 30 at Paycom Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Lakers claimed a 133-107 victory against the Pistons. D'Angelo Russell scored a team-leading 35 points for the Lakers in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6 1 3 Rui Hachimura PF Out Nose 11.8 3.8 1 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams: Questionable (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -6.5 231.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.