Lakers vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - November 30
The Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) on Thursday, November 30 at Paycom Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Lakers claimed a 133-107 victory against the Pistons. D'Angelo Russell scored a team-leading 35 points for the Lakers in the victory.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6
|1
|3
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|Out
|Nose
|11.8
|3.8
|1
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|Out
|Heel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams: Questionable (Hip)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Thunder
|-6.5
|231.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.