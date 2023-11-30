Lakers vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two of the NBA's best scorers face off when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.5 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) host LeBron James (15th, 25.1 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA. The Thunder are 6.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.
Lakers vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-6.5
|231.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points in eight of 19 outings.
- The average over/under for Los Angeles' matchups this season is 226.3, 5.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Los Angeles is 8-11-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lakers have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +230.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 30.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info
Lakers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|7
|41.2%
|118.6
|231.5
|110.9
|224.2
|229.3
|Lakers
|8
|42.1%
|112.9
|231.5
|113.3
|224.2
|228
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total five times.
- This year, Los Angeles is 3-6-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-5-0 ATS (.500).
- The Lakers put up only two more points per game (112.9) than the Thunder allow (110.9).
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|8-11
|0-0
|8-11
|Thunder
|13-4
|4-0
|9-8
Lakers vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Lakers
|Thunder
|112.9
|118.6
|16
|6
|6-2
|10-1
|7-1
|9-2
|113.3
|110.9
|18
|9
|6-5
|9-2
|9-2
|8-3
