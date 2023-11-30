Two of the NBA's best scorers face off when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.5 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) host LeBron James (15th, 25.1 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA. The Thunder are 6.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -6.5 231.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points in eight of 19 outings.

The average over/under for Los Angeles' matchups this season is 226.3, 5.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles is 8-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +230.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 30.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info

Lakers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 7 41.2% 118.6 231.5 110.9 224.2 229.3 Lakers 8 42.1% 112.9 231.5 113.3 224.2 228

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total five times.

This year, Los Angeles is 3-6-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

The Lakers put up only two more points per game (112.9) than the Thunder allow (110.9).

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Lakers and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 8-11 0-0 8-11 Thunder 13-4 4-0 9-8

Lakers vs. Thunder Point Insights

Lakers Thunder 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.6 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-1 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 6-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-2 9-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-3

