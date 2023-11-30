Lakers vs. Thunder November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:20 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) go head to head with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and SportsNet LA.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lakers vs. Thunder Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games
- November 29 at the Pistons
- November 27 at the 76ers
- November 25 at the Cavaliers
- November 21 at home vs the Jazz
- November 19 at home vs the Rockets
Lakers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gives the Lakers 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).
- The Lakers are getting 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from LeBron James this season.
- D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while averaging 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Taurean Prince gets the Lakers 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 1.0 block.
- Chet Holmgren puts up 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 7.0 boards per contest.
- Luguentz Dort posts 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jalen Williams posts 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.
- Josh Giddey averages 9.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Lakers
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.9
|49.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.6%
|39.5%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.