The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) go head to head with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games

Lakers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gives the Lakers 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

The Lakers are getting 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from LeBron James this season.

D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while averaging 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Taurean Prince gets the Lakers 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 1.0 block.

Chet Holmgren puts up 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 7.0 boards per contest.

Luguentz Dort posts 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Williams posts 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Josh Giddey averages 9.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Thunder Lakers 117.5 Points Avg. 112.8 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 115.9 49.3% Field Goal % 48.6% 39.5% Three Point % 34.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.