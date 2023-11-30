The Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) will turn to LeBron James (25.1 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they try to knock off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.5, fourth) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Thunder Additional Info

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have a +130 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 118.6 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are allowing 110.9 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.

The Lakers have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 112.9 points per game (16th in league) and giving up 113.3 (18th in NBA).

These teams average a combined 231.5 points per game, the same as this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 224.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has compiled an 8-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LeBron James 24.5 -118 25.1

Lakers and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2200 +1000 - Thunder +5000 +2000 -

