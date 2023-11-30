Will Jakob Silfverberg Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 30?
Should you wager on Jakob Silfverberg to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Washington Capitals face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Silfverberg stats and insights
- Silfverberg has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Silfverberg's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 51 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Silfverberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|10:17
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|12:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|L 6-3
Ducks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
