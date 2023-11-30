The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Utah Utes (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The over/under in the matchup is set at 146.5.

Hawaii vs. Utah Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah -11.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rainbow Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points only once this season.

Hawaii's games this season have had an average of 144.0 points, 2.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Hawaii is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Hawaii has yet to play a game this season while named as the underdog.

The Rainbow Warriors have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +320 moneyline set for this game.

Hawaii has an implied victory probability of 23.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hawaii vs. Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah 4 66.7% 81.0 160.4 71.2 135.8 140.8 Hawaii 1 33.3% 79.4 160.4 64.6 135.8 135.5

Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends

The Rainbow Warriors put up an average of 79.4 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 71.2 the Utes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.2 points, Hawaii is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Hawaii vs. Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah 4-2-0 2-0 4-2-0 Hawaii 2-1-0 0-0 2-1-0

Hawaii vs. Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Hawaii 12-6 Home Record 12-5 4-7 Away Record 6-4 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.4 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

