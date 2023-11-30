The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) meet the Utah Utes (3-0) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.

Hawaii vs. Utah Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)

Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Utah Top Players (2022-23)

Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Hawaii vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Rank Utah AVG Hawaii AVG Hawaii Rank 255th 68.7 Points Scored 66.9 300th 32nd 63.8 Points Allowed 61.8 14th 16th 35.8 Rebounds 32.1 156th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 6.7 256th 88th 14.3 Assists 11.1 324th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

