The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) meet the Utah Utes (3-0) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.

Hawaii vs. Utah Game Information

Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Utah Top Players (2022-23)

  • Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Hawaii vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah Rank Utah AVG Hawaii AVG Hawaii Rank
255th 68.7 Points Scored 66.9 300th
32nd 63.8 Points Allowed 61.8 14th
16th 35.8 Rebounds 32.1 156th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd
192nd 7.3 3pt Made 6.7 256th
88th 14.3 Assists 11.1 324th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

