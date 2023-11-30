Hawaii vs. Utah November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) meet the Utah Utes (3-0) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.
Hawaii vs. Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)
- Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Utah Top Players (2022-23)
- Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Hawaii vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Utah Rank
|Utah AVG
|Hawaii AVG
|Hawaii Rank
|255th
|68.7
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|32nd
|63.8
|Points Allowed
|61.8
|14th
|16th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
