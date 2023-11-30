Thursday's game between the Utah Utes (4-2) and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-0) at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a projected final score of 78-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Utah squad coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Hawaii vs. Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Hawaii vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 78, Hawaii 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-9.0)

Utah (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Utah is 4-2-0 against the spread, while Hawaii's ATS record this season is 2-1-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Utes are 4-2-0 and the Rainbow Warriors are 2-1-0.

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Warriors are outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game, with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.4 points per game (95th in college basketball) and allow 64.6 per contest (70th in college basketball).

Hawaii records 34.4 rebounds per game (142nd in college basketball) while allowing 27.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.6 boards per game.

Hawaii makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball) while shooting 38.0% from deep (46th in college basketball). It is making 4.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4.2 per game at 27.6%.

Hawaii has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (261st in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (163rd in college basketball).

