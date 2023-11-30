The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-0) hope to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Utah Utes (4-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah vs. Hawaii matchup.

Hawaii vs. Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline BetMGM Utah (-11.5) 143.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. Utah Betting Trends

Hawaii has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

Utah is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

A total of four out of the Utes' six games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.