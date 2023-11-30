Hawaii vs. Utah: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-0) hope to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Utah Utes (4-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah vs. Hawaii matchup.
Hawaii vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Hawaii vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-11.5)
|143.5
|-650
|+450
Hawaii vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Hawaii has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
- Utah is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- A total of four out of the Utes' six games this season have hit the over.
