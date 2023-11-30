The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Utah Utes (4-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.

Hawaii vs. Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Hawaii Stats Insights

The Rainbow Warriors have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Utes have averaged.

Hawaii is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Utes are the rebounding team in the country, the Rainbow Warriors rank 327th.

The Rainbow Warriors put up an average of 79.4 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 71.2 the Utes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.2 points, Hawaii is 4-0.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Hawaii scored 67.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.

In 2022-23, the Rainbow Warriors conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than away (65.1).

Hawaii sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.5%).

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule