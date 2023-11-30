The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Utah Utes (4-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.

Hawaii vs. Utah Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Hawaii Stats Insights

  • The Rainbow Warriors have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Utes have averaged.
  • Hawaii is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Utes are the rebounding team in the country, the Rainbow Warriors rank 327th.
  • The Rainbow Warriors put up an average of 79.4 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 71.2 the Utes allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.2 points, Hawaii is 4-0.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Hawaii scored 67.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.
  • In 2022-23, the Rainbow Warriors conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than away (65.1).
  • Hawaii sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.5%).

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Northern Arizona W 70-61 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/24/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 76-57 Acrisure Arena
11/25/2023 San Diego W 77-66 Acrisure Arena
11/30/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/3/2023 Central Arkansas - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/10/2023 Hawaii Pacific - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

