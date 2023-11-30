How to Watch Hawaii vs. Utah on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Utah Utes (4-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.
Hawaii vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Hawaii Stats Insights
- The Rainbow Warriors have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Utes have averaged.
- Hawaii is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Utes are the rebounding team in the country, the Rainbow Warriors rank 327th.
- The Rainbow Warriors put up an average of 79.4 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 71.2 the Utes allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.2 points, Hawaii is 4-0.
Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Hawaii scored 67.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged the same number.
- In 2022-23, the Rainbow Warriors conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than away (65.1).
- Hawaii sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.5%).
Hawaii Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 70-61
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/24/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 76-57
|Acrisure Arena
|11/25/2023
|San Diego
|W 77-66
|Acrisure Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/3/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/10/2023
|Hawaii Pacific
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
