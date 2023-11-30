The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) and Seattle Seahawks (6-5) are slated to meet at AT&T Stadium on November 30, which means that Dak Prescott and Geno Smith will be under center for the respective sides. Below, we dissect both signal callers, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: Amazon Prime Video

Geno Smith vs. Dak Prescott Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Dak Prescott 11 Games Played 11 65.4% Completion % 70.0% 2,584 (234.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,935 (266.8) 12 Touchdowns 23 8 Interceptions 6 86 (7.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 151 (13.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Cowboys' defensive unit has been looking good this season, as it ranks third in the league with 185 points allowed (16.8 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Dallas is top-10 this year, ranking second in the NFL with 1,839 total passing yards allowed (167.2 allowed per game). It also ranks 15th in passing TDs allowed (14).

Against the run, the Cowboys' D ranks 12th in the NFL with 1,200 rushing yards allowed (109.1 per game) and 14th with eight rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Dallas is second in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 34.3%. It is 22nd in red-zone efficiency allowed at 57.1%.

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Seahawks Defensive Stats

