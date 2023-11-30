Geno Smith has a tough matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Cowboys allow 167.2 passing yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

Smith, who has totaled 2,584 passing yards (234.9 per game) this year, has connected on 65.4% of his throws, with 12 TDs and eight picks. With 86 yards on 28 attempts, Smith also has contributed on the ground.

Smith vs. the Cowboys

Smith vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

Eight players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Cowboys have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 167.2 passing yards per game yielded by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have the No. 15 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.3 per game).

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Cowboys

Passing Yards: 224.5 (-115)

224.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+155)

Smith Passing Insights

Smith has surpassed his passing yards prop total in five of 11 opportunities this season.

The Seahawks, who are 20th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.3% of the time while running 40.7%.

Smith is No. 12 in the league averaging 7.2 yards per attempt (2,584 total yards passing).

In eight of 11 games this year, Smith completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs four times.

He has scored 12 of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (63.2%).

Smith accounts for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his total 361 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Geno Smith Rushing Props vs the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Smith Rushing Insights

Smith has hit his rushing yards over in 36.4% of his opportunities (four of 11 games).

Smith has no rushing touchdowns in 11 games this year.

He has six red zone rushing carries (11.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 18-for-27 / 180 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 22-for-34 / 233 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 31-for-47 / 369 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 13-for-28 / 157 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 23-for-37 / 254 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs

