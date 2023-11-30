Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Washington Capitals at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Honda Center. Does a bet on Vatrano intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Frank Vatrano vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Vatrano has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 18:23 on the ice per game.

In eight of 22 games this season, Vatrano has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Vatrano has a point in 13 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

Vatrano has an assist in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Vatrano has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 51 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 22 Games 2 21 Points 0 13 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

