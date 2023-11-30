Sportsbooks have listed player props for Alexander Ovechkin, Frank Vatrano and others when the Washington Capitals visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Vatrano has recorded 13 goals and eight assists in 22 games for Anaheim, good for 21 points.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 28 0 1 1 8 at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 1 1 2 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 5

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Mason McTavish has collected 21 points this season, with 10 goals and 11 assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Nov. 19 1 0 1 4

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Ryan Strome is a crucial contributor on offense for Anaheim with three goals and 13 assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 4 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (12 total points), having amassed five goals and seven assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 1 0 1 2

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

John Carlson is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) to the team.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 0 2 2 7 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 18 0 0 0 3

