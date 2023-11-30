Ducks vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Capitals (11-6-2) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (9-13, losers of seven straight) at Honda Center. The contest on Thursday, November 30 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.
Ducks vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-120)
|Ducks (+100)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been an underdog in 18 games this season, and won seven (38.9%).
- Anaheim has a record of 7-10 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 50.0% chance to win.
- Anaheim's games this season have had over 6 goals 11 of 21 times.
Ducks vs Capitals Additional Info
Ducks vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|44 (31st)
|Goals
|59 (26th)
|51 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|76 (26th)
|3 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (13th)
|12 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (28th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Anaheim went 3-7-0 versus the spread and 2-8-0 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has hit the over five times.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.5 goals.
- The Ducks have scored 59 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 26th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 76 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- Their -17 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
