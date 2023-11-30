The Washington Capitals (11-6-2) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (9-13, losers of seven straight) at Honda Center. The contest on Thursday, November 30 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.

Ducks vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-120) Ducks (+100) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been an underdog in 18 games this season, and won seven (38.9%).

Anaheim has a record of 7-10 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 50.0% chance to win.

Anaheim's games this season have had over 6 goals 11 of 21 times.

Ducks vs Capitals Additional Info

Ducks vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 44 (31st) Goals 59 (26th) 51 (2nd) Goals Allowed 76 (26th) 3 (32nd) Power Play Goals 15 (13th) 12 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (28th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Anaheim went 3-7-0 versus the spread and 2-8-0 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has hit the over five times.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.5 goals.

The Ducks have scored 59 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 26th in the NHL.

The Ducks' 76 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 26th in the league.

Their -17 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

