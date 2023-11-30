Alexander Ovechkin and Frank Vatrano will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Washington Capitals play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Capitals Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano is an important part of the offense for Anaheim, with 21 points this season, as he has put up 13 goals and eight assists in 22 games.

Mason McTavish has made a big impact for Anaheim this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).

This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) this season.

In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 5-4-0 this season, collecting 253 saves and permitting 35 goals (4.3 goals against average) with an .878 save percentage (58th in the league).

Capitals Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Washington, Ovechkin has 12 points in 19 games (five goals, seven assists).

John Carlson is another key contributor for Washington, with 11 points (0.6 per game) -- scoring one goal and adding 10 assists.

Dylan Strome has scored eight goals and added two assists in 19 games for Washington.

Charlie Lindgren's record is 5-2-0. He has conceded 16 goals (2.3 goals against average) and made 225 saves with a .934% save percentage (second-best in league).

Ducks vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 31st 2.32 Goals Scored 2.68 28th 8th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.45 24th 29th 28.3 Shots 29 26th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 32nd 5.66% Power Play % 21.43% 12th 17th 79.31% Penalty Kill % 79.59% 15th

