Ducks vs. Capitals November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alexander Ovechkin and Frank Vatrano will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Washington Capitals play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Capitals Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Capitals (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSW,MNMT
Ducks Players to Watch
- Vatrano is an important part of the offense for Anaheim, with 21 points this season, as he has put up 13 goals and eight assists in 22 games.
- Mason McTavish has made a big impact for Anaheim this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).
- This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 5-4-0 this season, collecting 253 saves and permitting 35 goals (4.3 goals against average) with an .878 save percentage (58th in the league).
Capitals Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for Washington, Ovechkin has 12 points in 19 games (five goals, seven assists).
- John Carlson is another key contributor for Washington, with 11 points (0.6 per game) -- scoring one goal and adding 10 assists.
- Dylan Strome has scored eight goals and added two assists in 19 games for Washington.
- Charlie Lindgren's record is 5-2-0. He has conceded 16 goals (2.3 goals against average) and made 225 saves with a .934% save percentage (second-best in league).
Ducks vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|31st
|2.32
|Goals Scored
|2.68
|28th
|8th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|24th
|29th
|28.3
|Shots
|29
|26th
|18th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|23rd
|32nd
|5.66%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|12th
|17th
|79.31%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.59%
|15th
