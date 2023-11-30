The Anaheim Ducks (9-13) host the Washington Capitals (11-6-2) at Honda Center on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT. The Ducks have lost seven straight games.

In the last 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 2-8-0. They have scored 22 goals, while their opponents have scored 40. They have gone on the power play 32 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (25.0% of opportunities).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey game.

Ducks vs. Capitals Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Ducks 3, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (-110)

Ducks (-110) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Ducks vs Capitals Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (9-13 overall) have a 3-0-3 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the nine games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-4-0 record (good for 10 points).

In the six games this season the Ducks recorded just one goal, they lost every time.

Anaheim has lost all four games this season when it scored two goals.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals in 11 games (9-2-0, 18 points).

In the seven games when Anaheim has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 2-5-0 to register four points.

In the eight games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Anaheim is 2-6-0 (four points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Ducks finished 7-4-0 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 28th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.32 31st 24th 3.45 Goals Allowed 2.68 8th 26th 29 Shots 28.3 29th 23rd 31.9 Shots Allowed 30.6 18th 12th 21.43% Power Play % 5.66% 32nd 15th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 17th

Ducks vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

