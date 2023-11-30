The Anaheim Ducks (9-13) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected close matchup with the Washington Capitals (11-6-2), who have -110 moneyline odds. The outing on Thursday begins at 10:00 PM ET from Honda Center on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Anaheim and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 11 of 21 games this season.

The Ducks have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Capitals have claimed an upset victory in six, or 50.0%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Anaheim is 1-2 (victorious in just 33.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Washington has gone 6-6 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mason McTavish 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-110) Frank Vatrano 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-182) Adam Henrique 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-175)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 3-7 5-5-0 6.5 2.20 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.20 4.00 8 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.2 2.70 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 2.70 2.20 0 0.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.