How to Watch the Ducks vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost seven straight, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Washington Capitals on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Follow the action on ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT as the Capitals and the Ducks square off.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Capitals Additional Info
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks allow 3.4 goals per game (76 in total), 26th in the league.
- The Ducks' 59 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Ducks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 22 goals during that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason McTavish
|22
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|56.9%
|Frank Vatrano
|22
|13
|8
|21
|7
|14
|25%
|Ryan Strome
|21
|3
|13
|16
|10
|10
|36.6%
|Troy Terry
|22
|5
|8
|13
|16
|11
|50%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|22
|1
|11
|12
|8
|5
|-
Capitals Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 51 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank second.
- The Capitals' 44 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Capitals are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|19
|5
|7
|12
|11
|7
|0%
|John Carlson
|19
|1
|10
|11
|33
|14
|-
|Connor McMichael
|19
|5
|5
|10
|5
|8
|34.1%
|Dylan Strome
|19
|8
|2
|10
|7
|16
|53.9%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|17
|4
|5
|9
|16
|10
|43%
