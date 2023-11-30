Having lost seven straight, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Washington Capitals on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Follow the action on BSW, and MNMT as the Capitals and the Ducks square off.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, and MNMT

TV Channel: BSW, and MNMT

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Capitals Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks allow 3.4 goals per game (76 in total), 26th in the league.

The Ducks' 59 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Ducks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 22 goals during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mason McTavish 22 10 11 21 7 7 56.9% Frank Vatrano 22 13 8 21 7 14 25% Ryan Strome 21 3 13 16 10 10 36.6% Troy Terry 22 5 8 13 16 11 50% Pavel Mintyukov 22 1 11 12 8 5 -

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 51 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank second.

The Capitals' 44 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Capitals are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players