Here's a look at the injury report for the Anaheim Ducks (9-13), which currently has five players listed, as the Ducks prepare for their matchup against the Washington Capitals (11-6-2) at Honda Center on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles
Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body
Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body
Ilya Lyubushkin D Questionable Upper Body
Radko Gudas D Questionable Lower Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles
Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip
T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body

Ducks vs. Capitals Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Anaheim, California
  • Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

  • The Ducks' 59 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
  • Its -17 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

  • The Capitals have 44 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.
  • Washington has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 51 total goals (2.7 per game), second in the NHL.
  • They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

Ducks vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Ducks (-110) Capitals (-110) 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

