Ducks vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - November 30
Here's a look at the injury report for the Anaheim Ducks (9-13), which currently has five players listed, as the Ducks prepare for their matchup against the Washington Capitals (11-6-2) at Honda Center on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Radko Gudas
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Ducks vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks' 59 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
- Its -17 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals have 44 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.
- Washington has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 51 total goals (2.7 per game), second in the NHL.
- They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
Ducks vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Ducks (-110)
|Capitals (-110)
|6
