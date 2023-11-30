Here's a look at the injury report for the Anaheim Ducks (9-13), which currently has five players listed, as the Ducks prepare for their matchup against the Washington Capitals (11-6-2) at Honda Center on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body Ilya Lyubushkin D Questionable Upper Body Radko Gudas D Questionable Lower Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body

Ducks vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 59 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.

Its -17 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals have 44 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.

Washington has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 51 total goals (2.7 per game), second in the NHL.

They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

Ducks vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Ducks (-110) Capitals (-110) 6

