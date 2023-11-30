Should you wager on D.K. Metcalf finding his way into the end zone in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Metcalf has hauled in 43 balls, with a team-leading 678 yards receiving plus three TDs. He is averaging 67.8 yards per game.

Metcalf has a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, but no games with more than one.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 1 50 0 Week 10 Commanders 12 7 98 0 Week 11 @Rams 9 5 94 1 Week 12 49ers 9 3 32 0

