The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, face off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 133-107 win against the Pistons, Russell tallied 35 points, nine assists and two blocks.

We're going to look at Russell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.6 17.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.8 Assists 5.5 6.4 6.3 PRA -- 27.5 27.4 PR -- 21.1 21.1 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.8



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Thunder

Russell has taken 13.4 shots per game this season and made 6.6 per game, which account for 15.7% and 15.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 23.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Russell's opponents, the Thunder, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.0 per game, most among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Thunder are ninth in the NBA, conceding 110.9 points per game.

The Thunder are the 28th-ranked team in the league, allowing 46.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Thunder have allowed 26.2 per game, 18th in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 17th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.0 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/3/2022 36 27 3 6 2 0 1 10/23/2022 26 6 3 6 0 0 1 10/19/2022 35 20 5 2 2 1 1

